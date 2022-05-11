T-Pain Follows in His Parents' Footsteps, Opens a Restaurant: 'I'm Taking the Leap on Anything I Truly Love'

T-Pain has added a new title to his already impressive roaster of jobs: restaurant owner! On Sunday, the 37-year-old prolific producer took to social media to share the news of his latest venture.

"I DID IT BOIS!!!! [I'm] officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as sh*t. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared," he wrote. "I’ve learned that if I’m not afraid, that means I’m in my comfort zone, that may be what some ppl want but as comfortable as it is in there, it also gets fuggen BORING!!!"

"In this new chapter of my life I’m taking the leap on anything I truly love and believe in. I’m fully in control and don’t have to ask for permission to believe in myself anymore," he concluded. "Let this be a sign to GO DO THE THING!! If you’re not afraid, you’re too comfortable."

On Instagram, the Tallahassee native revealed that running a restaurant runs in his family. He shared a photo of his parents standing in front of their "first" restaurant, a spot named Fish N D Pocket. He explained that his childhood made him well aware of the risks associated with being a restaurant owner, and while he was grateful for the support and encouragement he's received, he refused to let people "project your own fears on to me." He assured his followers that he "got that same fire" as his father when he went down the same road.

"Let me shoot my shot without you telling me why you’re afraid to shoot yours," he wrote. "The ppl that end up succeeding are the ones who can see through all the discouragements and go on to persevere."

T-Pain also shared the lineup for his upcoming inaugural Wiscansin Festival, which kicks off on June 11 at the the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Juvenile, Lil Jon, Erica Banks, and Bleu are among those set to hit the stage.