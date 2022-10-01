Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline.

Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."

The logline for the original Barbarella on IMDb reads, "Barbarella, an astronaut from the 41st century, sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy." It's unknown if the new version will follow the same plot.

Jane Fonda as the title character in the 1968 science fiction film 'Barbarella.' Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Sweeney has tackled roles such as Cassie on Euphoria, Olivia on The White Lotus -- both of which landed her Emmy nominations -- and dozens of others. She's currently filming for Sony's Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, and recently opened up about how despite her success, she has yet to make enough money to take a lengthy break from acting.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she told The Hollywood Reporter in July. "I don't have someone supporting me. They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage."

Sweeney also opened up about suffering panic attacks earlier in the summer and how the entertainment industry is "built to try to make you backstab people."

"It's insane. My agent is my best teammate, and I’ll have her forever," she continued, adding, "I see how people are like, 'We support each other' -- and I’m like, 'No. You f**king don’t.'"

While the industry can get tough, Sweeney is "happily engaged" to Jonathan Davino, a source told ET in July, adding that the couple is "excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year."