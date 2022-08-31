x
Entertainment Tonight

'Survivor' Reveals the Season 43 Cast: Meet the 18 Castaways

Survivor is back with new castaways vying for the $1 million prize on season 43.

The long-running CBS reality staple will introduce 18 new castaways who will attempt to outplay and outwit each other to earn the title of Sole Survivor. The upcoming edition, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

The latest Survivor hopefuls include competitors from various backgrounds and parts of the country, including a 31-year-old clinical psychologist and a 24-year-old UX designer to a 30-year-old with a Ph.D. in political science and a 25-year-old U.S. Paralympian. 

According to CBS, season 43 will "launch a new chapter with thrilling elements" that will keep the castaways -- who "bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game -- on their toes. 

The new season marks Survivor's 22 years on TV, with nearly 650 castaways and torch snuffs. The premiere episode marks the franchise's 621st hour.

Meet the 18 castaways below.

Name: Cassidy Clark
Age: 26
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Designer

Name: Cody Assenmacher
Age: 35
Hometown: Preston, Iowa
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Elevator sales

Name: Dwight Moore
Age: 22
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.
Occupation: Graduate student

Name: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott
Age: 31
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Name: Geo Bustamante
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Project manager

Name: James Jones
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Event planner

Name: Jeanine Zheng 
Age: 24
Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: UX designer

Name: Jesse Lopez 
Age: 30
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Political science PhD      

Name: Justine Brennan
Age: 29
Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.
Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.
Occupation: Cyber security sales

Name: Karla Cruz Godoy
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: Newark, Del.
Occupation: Educational project manager

Name: Lindsay Carmine 
Age: 42 
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.
Occupation: Pediatric nurse

Name: Mike “Gabler” Gabler 
Age: 52
Hometown: Houston, Texas 
Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve specialist

Name: Morriah Young
Age: 28
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Teacher

Name: Nneka Ejere
Age: 43
Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Pharmacist 

Name: Noelle Lambert 
Age: 25
Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.
Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.
Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

Name: Owen Knight 
Age: 30
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: College admissions director

Name: Ryan Medrano 
Age: 25
Hometown: Savannah, Ga.
Current Residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Warehouse associate

Name: Sami Layadi 
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Pet cremator

