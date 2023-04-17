'Survivor' Alum Ricard Foyé Announces Separation From Husband Andy

Survivor's Ricard Foyé and his husband, Andy, have decided to end their marriage. The season 41 castaway shared the news via Twitter on Monday.

"Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend. Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way," the reality TV star wrote.

Next to the announcement was a picture of Ricard and Andy with their two children, Aurelia and Lucia, all smiling while they pose on the beach.

So far, Andy has not spoken out about their split. Richard's last picture with Andy appears on IG in a post from October.

"The most absurd run I’ve ever gone on in my life. Kids in strollers, dogs in strollers, cats in strollers. #gaydads," he captioned the photo of him and Andy smiling while their two young children are in a stroller.

Ricard and Andy eloped on New Year's Eve in 2015 after meeting each other while volunteering at a queer youth camp. The pair later went on to have a bigger wedding in 2018. Across social media, the couple has shared their journey to parenthood.

Andy, who is a transgender male, was the "seahorse dad" that carried both of their children. The two welcomed Aurelia in 2019. Sadly, over the course of the pandemic, the couple suffered a miscarriage. In 2021, weeks after Ricard returned from filming Survivor, they welcomed their son, Lucia.