Sur La Table Sale: Up to 60% Off Cookware, Electronics, Kitchen Tools and More

Sur La Table just launched a huge sale. The kitchenware retailer is having a limited-time overstock sale, offering up to 60% off cookware, electronics, kitchen tools and more from now through July 27.
If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. Get deals on a Philips electronic grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking and more, and nonstick skillets to elevate your kitchen and cooking.
Browse through ET Style's top picks.
If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke.
A cocotte (commonly known as the Dutch oven) can be pricey. We suggest you scoop up this Staub one, stat!
Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block.
We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer.
Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour.
Make your own cup of coffee -- café-level delicious -- with the luxurious Espressione espresso machine you'll use all the time.
RELATED CONTENT: