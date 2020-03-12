'Superstore' Ending After Six Seasons

Cloud 9 is closing up shop.

Superstore will officially end after the current sixth season, NBC announced Thursday. There are 11 remaining episodes left to air, which will wrap in the spring.

The news comes one month after star and executive producer America Ferrera exited the series in its 100th episode, breaking up central couple Amy and Jonah as she relocates to California for an executive position.

The half-hour workplace comedy follows an eclectic group of big box store employees in the Midwest and often explored -- through a comedic lens -- issues like immigration, health care, unionization and most recently, how the pandemic has affected retail workers.

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

“We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9,” said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. “We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but Superstore also became one of the most socially impactful series on television.”

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

The series stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

Superstore returns Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to kick off its final run.

