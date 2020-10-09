'Supernatural' Stars Share Emotional Messages on Final Day of Filming

Supernatural family, the day has come.

The CW drama kicked off the last day of filming its 15th and final season on Thursday, and stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, among other familiar faces from the past and present, took to social media to commemorate the bittersweet day.

Padalecki shared an emotional message on Instagram right before heading to set, alongside a photo of himself giving a thumbs up in the car.

"I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester," the 38-year-old actor wrote Thursday afternoon. "Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock."

"Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours.

It’s definitely been felt," he continued. "I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."

Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday night of crew members breaking down the bunker set.

"It's been a good home... for many years," his caption read. (Last month, Ackles got choked up after reading the script for the series finale.)

Jensen says goodbye to the Bunker! pic.twitter.com/nUHEqmWbg5 — SupernaturalWiki.com (@SuperWiki) September 10, 2020

He followed that up on Thursday afternoon with several photos from the final day of production, accompanied by a long, reflective message on his years-long journey on the show.

"Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever," Ackles wrote. "To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. 'Thank you' doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words."

"I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run," he continued, with the "#spnfamilyforever" hashtag. "Here are a few shots from our final days...including today."

Collins, aka Castiel, kept his message to the Supernatural fans short and sweet.

"#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better," he said. "Fight on."

Creator and former showrunner Eric Kripke, who left the series nearly a decade ago, reflected on the series' longevity and 15-year history.

"This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot," he wrote, including a GIF of a scene from the pilot with the Winchester brothers. "Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily."

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

The actors returned to the Vancouver set recently to resume production on the final two episodes of the 15th and final season, which was cut short due to COVID-19. Five of the remaining seven episodes had already been completed before the pandemic shut down filming in March.

"All want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they will be shooting, will be done the way we want. We are very much attached to this," The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said back in May.

See more reactions from key Supernatural players from the past and present below.

Big time love and props to the #SPN family on the last day of production. I love you all. I’ve so enjoyed the ride. @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/nM7fq1QTRl — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) September 10, 2020

My son Steve when I did my 1st episode of #Supernatural in 2007 & today on the show's last day of shooting. What a long & amazing ride. From janitor to director, I'll never have another experience like I've had on this show. Or a better TV family. Cheers to you all. ❤️ #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/zOR5nEPzZs — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) September 10, 2020

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3 pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020

Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment.



Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020

Best wishes to all on what is surely a bittersweet day. As PE is known to say, onward! https://t.co/zmkw9YNVZ8 — KANSAS (@KansasBand) September 10, 2020

Supernatural returns for its final seven episodes Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

