'Supernatural' Star Jensen Ackles Joins 'The Boys' Season 3

The Boys is about to stage a mini Supernatural reunion. Jensen Ackles will be joining the superhero series for the third season, reuniting him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

Ackles will portray Soldier Boy, the original Supe. "After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades," according to the official character description.

Ackles, who will transition to the gritty drama after wrapping a 15-year run as Dean Winchester on the CW series later this year, broke the news in an Instagram video on Monday.

In the cheeky clip, the 42-year-old actor -- sporting long hair and a beard -- contemplates his post-Supernatural life before he's given a copy of The Boys graphic novel.

"I keep wondering what I’ll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me," Ackles captioned the tease.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream -- to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true," showrunner and executive producer Kripke said in a statement. "Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

The Boys was renewed for a third season in July during its Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. Currently, the plan is to begin filming season 3 in the early part of 2021, barring any unforeseen setbacks due to COVID-19.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Giancarlo Esposito and The Boys newcomers Aya Cash and Shawn Ashmore.

The Boys returns for season 2 on Friday, Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.