Supermodel Coco Rocha Gives Birth to Baby Girl: Find Out Her Sweet Name

Congrats are in order for Coco Rocha! The supermodel revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, James Conran, have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl.

Sharing a sweet pic of herself cradling the newborn, Rocha revealed that she and Conran named the baby Iley Ryn Conran. And it looks like Iley already has her own Instagram account, like her big sister, Ioni, and brother, Iver.

"My husband @jamesedwardconran and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby @ileyconran home to her big sister @ioniconran and big brother @iverconran," Rocha gushed in the caption. "It was love at first sight for everyone and we’re all so excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter ❤️ iley ryn ❤️."

"Baby iley at 1 hour old," Conran added in his own post. "So proud of her strong mama for delivering her to us and thankful to have another baby girl to love for the rest of my life 💕 @ileyconran."

Rocha announced back in July that she and Conran were expecting their third child together. "I'm beyond excited to let you know we‘re expecting our third baby!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnancy during these crazy times."

"I'm thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family," she added. "All of us healthy and happy, looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over 4 months time!"

In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., Rocha opened up about motherhood and explained why all mothers should "be proud" and feel confident while pregnant.

"So many women try and can't [have children], so I kept making it the most positive experience," she said. "To be able to have that bump and show that bump; I know there are women out there who are really conscious about their bodies and bumps and may be a little overwhelmed by it, but I was so proud that I could carry a little baby -- just the fact that I could do it."

"Mothers should be proud of their bodies and what they can accomplish," Rocha added, declaring that "being a mother is by far the most rewarding and beautiful experience I've ever had."

