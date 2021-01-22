Super Bowl LV: How to Watch, Halftime Show, Performers and More

It feels like the last Super Bowl was one of the last major events before COVID-19 shut down the world in 2020, and now, with a new year, we'll get another chance to watch the National Football League crown a champion. Super Bowl LV is almost upon us, which will be played between the winners of this week's matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, and the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Your plans will no doubt be different this year, but as you get ready to watch Super Bowl 2021, here is everything you need to know, from date and kickoff time, to how to watch, plus all the details on halftime show, as well as pregame performers.

When is the Super Bowl? Sunday, Feb. 7, 2020. The two teams will play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch/stream: CBS is the home of Super Bowl LV, so on TV, head there. You can also stream the game on CBS All Access. Additionally, stream for free on CBSSports.com as well as on the CBS Sports app on your phone.

Who is singing the national anthem? Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful."

Who is playing the halftime show? The Weeknd will bring his "Blinding Lights" to America's biggest stage, with JAY-Z's Roc Nation serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," JAY-Z said in a statement. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Like everything else in the past year, the Super Bowl is different, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself!

