'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Des Bishop

Congratulations are in order for Hannah Berner!

The Summer House star announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Des Bishop. Berner shared the exciting news -- and showed off her beautiful engagement ring -- on her Instagram on Wednesday.

In the pics, the two pose together in their living room, with Berner holding up her hand and ring finger.

"Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop," the bride-to-be wrote alongside the post. Her beau shared the same pic, adding on his Instagram, "When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz."

The couple's friends filled the comments section with congratulatory messages.

The reality star and comedian first started following each other on Instagram years ago, after she saw him perform a stand-up set and thought he was "so cute," she previously told ET. They didn't connect until summer 2020.

In November, Berner told ET that they were living together, and how their relationship blossomed.

"He has a place in West Hampton and was like, 'Hey, are you out East? Let’s get coffee,' and then we've just been hanging out, which is wild because I was so single," she explained. "I hadn't had sex in, like, seven months. So, it was a refreshing surprise during quarantine."

During an interview on the Irish radio show Sunday With Miriam, Bishop hinted that she could be "the one," saying, "I've fallen in love with a woman during the pandemic. I would be confident that I will certainly make an effort that it is 'it,' because it feels like it is 'the one.'"

Hear more in the video below.