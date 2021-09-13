'Succession' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Season 3 of Succession is almost here! After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the HBO series has set its return for Oct. 17, the network announced on Monday.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the news season, after the season 2 finale saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) giving a scathing press conference that exposed Logan (Brian Cox) and threatened his position as both CEO and patriarch. According to HBO, after being ambushed, Logan is "in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Adding to the drama are Roy siblings Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), as well as Logan’s current wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), cousin, Greg (Nicholas Braun), Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Connor’s girlfriend, Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe).

Until season 3 arrives next month, check out the teaser below.

Season 3 of Successionpremieres Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.