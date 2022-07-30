'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates Nearly 8 Years of Sobriety: 'I'm So Grateful'

Jamie Campbell Bower took some time to reflect on the progress he's made since becoming sober nearly eight years ago, and he implored others battling with addiction to continue the good fight.

The Stranger Things star took to Twitter earlier this week and recalled his former self "in active addiction" over a decade ago. Fast forward to now, the actor best known for portraying the villainous Vecna -- aka Henry Creel aka One -- says he's grateful about where he stands now.

"12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most," the actor revealed in a series of tweets. "It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life."

He continued. "But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress J x."

His tweets racked up more than 200,000 likes, and fans praised him for being so open with his past, including fellow actress Lauren Samuels who replied, "I remember when you were writing the days on your hand during rehearsals. It’s incredibly impressive how far you’ve come dear Jamie x."

The reply prompted Bower to write back, "There is no way on this earth that I would have done this without you. I am literally in your debt forever x."

One fan wrote, "Yes you made mistakes. But you also sought and accepted the help you needed to get and stay straight. YOU did that. I work in addictions.I know how hard that is. Well done. Sending love xx."

Another fan added, "so so proud of you jamie! it takes so much strength to pull through everyday, i’ve been there. we love you and we’ll be by your side through it all <3."

Earlier this month, Bower told ET's Will Marfuggi about being "overwhelmed with gratitude" to be part of the Netflix hit show.

“It really was a very strange and just beautiful experience, the whole process of getting the role, meeting Matt and Ross [Duffer] and working with the cast and the crew," he said.

Bower also said he "relished" the opportunity to play such an epic role in the latest installment of the series.

“I always loved characters that have truth and grit and, you know, honesty to them,” he told ET. “I saw a lot of honesty in Henry, in One and in Vecna, too. For me, as an actor and as an artist now, I’m always looking to go as far as I can. And this was an opportunity to do that.”