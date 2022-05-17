Steve Martin and Martin Short Gush Over Selena Gomez's 'Hilarious' 'Saturday Night Live' Debut (Exclusive)

"How did you think I did?" Gomez asked her co-stars --15-time SNL host Martin and former SNL cast-member, Short.

"I thought you delivered the comedy so beautifully and so low key, but hilarious," Martin, who appeared in a skit on last weekend's show with Gomez, gushed.

As far as any advice the comedy legends gave Gomez, the Rare Beauty founder revealed that the pair helped her with a few jokes.

"They kind of helped me with a few jokes," Gomez shared.

"We said, 'Go Selena,'" a proud Martin added.

Martin and Short weren't the only funny friends who had her back ahead of her hosting debut, Gomez told ET that she had the backing of show creator, Lorne Michaels, and Amy Schumer.

"It was so much fun. I had a blast," Gomez said. "I had their support. I had Amy Schumer's support. I had Lorne's support -- it was a dream come true."

While the trio remained pretty tight-lipped on details regarding the second season of their Hulu hit, Only Murders in the Building, they promised more laughs and of course, more murder.

"More crime, more murder," Martin shared. "Crime and murder," Short agreed. "And murder mixed with kind of an element of crime...and death permeates."

"It's also really funny," Gomez added. "No, it's honestly gonna be great. We want it to be the best one."

Season 2 not only sees the original trio of Martin, Short and Gomez return, but also features newcomers Cara Delevingne, Schumer and Terms of Endearment actress, Shirley MacLaine.

As far as how they fit into the mix? Gomez said fans will have to watch to find out!

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu for season 2 June 28.