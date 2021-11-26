Stephen Sondheim, Legendary Broadway Songwriter, Dead at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend behind shows like Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company and more, has died at 91.

Sondheim's lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, announced the death to the New York Times, noting that Sondheim died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

One of the most lauded and central figures in 20th century American theater, Sondheim, who was born in New York City in 1930, was the composer and lyricist best known for Broadway hits A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), Company (1970), Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), and Into the Woods (1987). He also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story (1957) and Gypsy (1959).

Over the course of his celebrated and prolific career, Sondheim was awarded nine Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), an Academy Award, eight GRAMMY Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He is survived by his husband, Jeffrey Romley, and a half brother, Walter Sondheim.