Stephen Colbert Gets Nervous Interviewing Wife Evie About Their Mother's Day Plans

Though Stephen Colbert has been married to his wife, Evie Colbert, for 26 years, that doesn't mean he doesn't still get nervous around his lady love. The 55-year-old Late Show host invited Evie to join him on Wednesday night's at-home show for his "First Drafts" segment, in which he read aloud first drafts of Mother's Day cards.

"As always when doing 'First Drafts' for Mother's Day, I need a mom volunteer from the audience to come up and help me out. Uh, let's see. Ah yes, you, miss, could you come up and join me here?" Stephen quipped, asking his wife to join him.

Before launching into the segment, the pair talked about this year's unusual Mother's Day while in quarantine for the coronavirus.

"Normally we would take you out for a Mother's Day brunch or something like that," Stephen claimed as his wife shook her head.

"We never do that," Evie disagreed.

"We've never done that. I don't know why I said that," Stephen noted. "What do we normally do?"

"Coffee and breakfast in bed," his wife reminded him.

"For many years I made you scones," he added.

When the late-night host noted that "the girls" brought Evie breakfast, she pointed out that they had two sons and a daughter before adding, "You're nervous."

"I am a little nervous to have you on here," Stephen admitted. "I want this to be a good experience for you!"

"I'll come back! I live here," Evie quipped.

The couple have been married since 1993 and are parents to sons Peter and John and daughter Madeline. Not only did Evie promise to come back, she admitted that she'd even had a good time filming the segment.

"This has been kind of fun. This is the first time I've put on real clothes and makeup in eight weeks," she said.

"That is true. I'm thankful for casting you today. I'm not sure who this person I've been living with is," Stephen added.

Evie also noted that her first stop after quarantine is lifted will be to her yoga class.

"Really? I would go visit your parents and give them a hug," Stephen teased of his in-laws. "There you go, because I love them."

Evie isn't the only celebrity spouse to join a late-night host amid quarantine. Jimmy Fallon's wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, makes regular cameos on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel's wife, writer Molly McNearney, has also made some appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live.