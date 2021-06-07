'Station 19' Star Danielle Savre Donates Her Eggs to Help Her Childhood Best Friend Have a Child

Danielle Savre has donated her eggs to her childhood best friend, Chris Ogden-Harkins, and his husband, Jake, so that the couple can start a family.

The 32-year-old Station 19 actress shared the news in an interview with ABC 7. The couple is now expecting their first child together, a baby girl they're naming Aspen Grey, later this year.

"I donated my eggs to Chris and Jake, and now their surrogate is pregnant and will be having a baby this November," Savre shared. "So, this family is about to get bigger!"

The trio also talked about why they're so open about the process.

"I think we're hoping this makes people less scared about approaching this," Savre said.

"She's been so open to all of it, so willing to let us share, and be excited about our journey," Ogden-Harkins added. "And letting people know who are wanting to start a journey of their own that you can do it in many different ways."

Savre -- who plays a bisexual character, Maya, on Station 19 -- recently shared the story on her Instagram.

"What better day for this piece to air than during the #station19 finale, with a gay wedding, at the start of pride month!" she wrote. "Coming to you 11-2021👶🏼🎀 Congrats @chrisharkins and @jacobleeogden on growing your family. I am honored to have been able to give you this gift! @abc7la."

Meanwhile, back in December 2019, Ogden-Harkins Instagrammed a message of gratitude to Savre.

"@jacobleeogden and I are overjoyed that we are fortunate enough to have my best friend of 26 years, @dsavre be our egg donor, he wrote. "Danielle and I have talked about the possibility of this miracle for years, and now, she is ready to give Jacob and I the gift that we have dreamed of. You hear of best friends sharing life changing moments like these in movies, and we can't believe this is our reality. ... It's a beautiful thing for Jacob and I to share this experience with Danielle and we will never be able to show her the immense gratitude she deserves."