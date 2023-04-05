Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Joke About the End of Their Sex Life While Pregnant With Baby No. 2

A pillow is coming between Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark, shortly after the couple announced they are expecting a baby boy.

Schroeder, 34, who shares 2-year-old daughter Hartford with Clark, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, April 3, to share that "it [was] time" for her to bring out her favorite pregnancy pillow. Clark was less than thrilled with the new addition to their bedroom.

"Aw, f**king come on!" he said in the social media clip. "You got the f**king [pillow]? You suck, man. I hate that thing. You know I hate that thing. I never want to see that thing again."

After the two-time New York Times best-selling author noted that she loves the pillow, Clark replied, "There goes my sex life."

Schroeder announced last month that the couple's first child, daughter Hartford, will soon have a sibling.

Schroeder released the update on her The Good The Bad The Baby podcast. "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," she said. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe."

Schroeder elaborated on her intuition, saying the knowledge came from her being "so in tune with [her] body," leading her to become "so convinced" she was having a son.

Schroeder announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. "Secrets stress me out," she captioned a photo of herself and Hartford. "Baby #2, I love you so much already." In the photo, Schroeder's hand rests on her growing baby bump.

Schroeder and Clark first married in October 2020, but their formal ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. At the time, Schroeder was pregnant with Hartford, who was born in January 2021. The couple then had a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022.

News of Schroeder's first pregnancy came several days after she and co-star Kristin Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 for racist actions against their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Schroeder apologized for her past actions, and later appeared on the Tamron Hall show to talk about the fallout. She explained that she had since hired a diversity coach and had been doing the work to learn more about race and diversity. She also added that she didn't view herself as a victim of cancel culture.

In March, Schroeder briefly revisited the Vanderpump world to offer her take on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Lewiss cheating scandal.

"I have been out of this situation and this environment for three years now," she said on her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi. "That’s a really long time, and I didn’t ask for that. That choice was made for me. I was removed from Vanderpump Rules, OK? And in order to cope and move on and be a healthy person, I had to, like, put some distance between myself and the show."

"For the most part, this world is not my life anymore," she said. "Drama is not my life anymore. I don’t know how to digest it. I don’t know how to talk about it."