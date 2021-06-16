'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2: Jean-Luc Comes Face to Face With Q in First Trailer

Jean-Luc Picard is in for a rude awakening.

Star Trek: Picard released a new teaser trailer for season 2 on Wednesday in celebration of Captain Picard Day, and it's the first time Picard (Patrick Stewart) comes face to face with Q (John de Lancie).

"What the hell is happening here?" Picard asks himself in the Paramount+ teaser.

Suddenly a voice cuts through, surprising Picard to his senses. "Excellent question, Jean-Luc," Q says. "Oh dear, you're a bit older than I imagined... Oh how I've missed you."

The shock on Picard's face says it all, as he can only manage to say one word, er, letter in response: "Q..."

"Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken," Q tees up, as flashes of the Star Trek: Picard cast flash throughout. Time has been broken and Picard and his crew have been tasked with saving the future.

"I can get us home, together," the leader declares before the trailer cuts to Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) looking very, very different. Something is certainly amiss.

Watch the season 2 teaser below.

Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner also star. Whoopi Goldberg will appear as a special guest star, reprising her role of Guinan.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard returns in 2022 on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

