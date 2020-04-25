Star Sightings: Karolina Kurkova Makes Masks, Steph and Ayesha Curry Help Feed Hungry Families and More!

Giving back!



Drew Barrymore, Yara Shahidi and Dove Cameron have teamed up with Uber to donate $200,000 to Feeding America. They all posted to Instagram asking fans to tell them how they're spending time at home alongside the hashtags #MoveWhatMatters and #UberDonates, which will trigger an additional $10 donation from Uber, up to $50,000, to Feeding America.

On April 19, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share her participation in an initiative from VOSS Water. For the next 30 days, consumers in need can request a "Clean Care Package," which contains 24 bottles of VOSS water and hand sanitizer by sending them an Instagram DM, and they will fulfill three requests per day. Previously, the company announced a donation of nearly 700,000 bottles of water to medical first responders on the front lines.

Lauren Alaina is soaring to new heights! The country singer and FLIGHT by Yuengling brand ambassador will host a live concert performance on her Facebook page at 9 p.m. ET on April 24, and along with performing, the American Idol alum will be encouraging fans to donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation to help first responders purchase personal protective equipment.

Along with sons Tobin and Noah, Karolina Kurkova teamed up with Miami atelier Billie Blooms to produce sustainable cloth masks, which will be available for purchase and donated to Feeding America Food Bank to ensure that as many people as possible can protect themselves from COVID-19.

Luiz Moreira

Also leading the charge with face coverings was The Chainsmokers, who donated 20,000 KN95 masks to hospitals in the United States. The masks were split between New York City's Weill Cornell Medicine and the University Medical Center in Las Vegas and transported with the help of the Diocesan Emergency Task Force, the New York Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On April 20, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., formally announced its partnership with Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to prepare nutritious meals for many of Oakland’s most vulnerable residents. To date, the two organizations have provided more than 145,000 meals to families.

Scott Hoag/World Central Kitchen

Drake announced his participation in the #AllInChallenge on April 17. One winner will get to bring seven friends to fly on Drake’s private jet, where they will be greeted with OVO and Nike care packages. The guests will spend a weekend in Los Angeles, getting pampered with VIP treatment from Drake that will include a private party at his favorite restaurant, the h.wood Group’s West Hollywood hotspot, Delilah.

David Guetta put on a livestream DJ set in downtown Miami on April 18, which was watched by more than 15 million people worldwide. The French producer partnered with the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to bring the performance to life and has since raised over $700,000 for four charities worldwide: The World Health Organization, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France.

John Parra

On April 22, Charlize Theron, her foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), and their partners, CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), launched Together for Her to deploy funds and support the global fight against gender-based violence during COVID-19. Theron and her non-profit are committing $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated toward trusted domestic violence shelters and community-based programs through Together for Her.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma introduced a PSA campaign on April 15 with the California Milk Processor Board to kick off a campaign to inform California families about free meals for children that are available at participating drive-thru sites throughout the state during the COVID-19 emergency school closures. The got milk? campaign is sponsoring a HealthyEating.org/SchoolMeals landing page, allowing users to easily find the closest participating meal-to-go service site near their home.

Demi Moore is just one of many celebs who has been regularly posting about what her family is doing while staying home in Idaho. The actress and her daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, chatted with Leslie Giff "about womanhood, motherhood and the current state of our world," while wearing comfy NAKED Cashmere pieces. Moore is also teaming up with the clothing brand to give away a stay home package to four winners.

Smelling fresh! Gigi Hadid lit one of pal Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn" x Boy Smells candles while at home in early April.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

On the food front, Cat Cora has gone on Instagram Live from her home kitchen in Santa Barbara, California, at 5 p.m. PT for a nightly CORA-ntine Cuisine cooking show. The Iron Chef and Family Food Fight star has welcomed famous friends including Chrissy Metz, Lance Bass, Melissa Peterman and Stacy London to her livestream.

Cat Cora

Salma Hayek taught her Instagram followers how to make homemade chocolate Easter treats. For hers, she used a special ingredient, Clase Azul tequila, to spike the candy.

Akira Back and his daughter, Ella, baked almond raspberry cookies at their Las Vegas home on April 17. The Michelin Award-winning chef has been social distancing since last month's grand opening of his new L.A. restaurant, AB Steak by Akira Back.

-

And Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan made meals for local hospitals at her and fiance Derek Fisher's Los Angeles restaurant, Gorditos, on April 16. Govan and Fisher have made giving back a priority during COVID-19.

-

Staying hydrated is important, too! Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire drank a Mad Tasty CBD Sparkling Water in her happy place! The drink company will be giving back by donating all profits from online sales of their new Unicorn Tears flavor to the American Red Cross through May 21.

Emily Hampshire/Instagram

And Anna Kendrick enjoyed her delivery from Bev, a female-first beverage brand on a mission to #BreakTheGlass and unite people during these scary times -- and also because she is very here for "wine in a damn can." Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bev is donating 100% of their online sales to the Los Angeles Service Workers Relief fund and matching up to $3,000 in direct donations directly to the program's GoFundMe page.

Anna Kendrick/Instagram

Additionally, in the season finale of Food Network's Buddy vs. Duff, hosts Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman created their biggest, most elaborate cakes yet to celebrate Star Wars Day at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in California. The episode -- which is hosted by Billy Dee Williams and will reveal the winner of this year’s competition -- premieres Sunday, May 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

Buddy Vs. Duff

Plus, Las Vegas author and celebrity hypnotist Kimberly Friedmutter hypnotized Queen of Versailles'Jackie Siegel via teletherapy on April 22 to ease her anxiety during COVID-19.

Brad Friedmutter

