Stanley Tucci Says 'It's Still Hard' Grieving His Late Wife Kate

Stanley Tucci is still mourning a devastating loss. While promoting his new film, Supernova, on CBS Sunday Morning, the 60-year-old actor discussed the death of his first wife, Kate Tucci.

The late social worker died in 2009 at age 47 after a battle with breast cancer. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three children, 21-year-old twins Isabel and Nicolo, as well as Camila, 19.

"You never stop grieving. You never stop grieving," he said. "And it's still hard after 11 years. It's still hard. And it will always be hard."

Amid his lasting grief, Stanley said his late wife "would never want any of us to sort of wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives."

"She would never want that," he said. "She wasn't like that."

In a recent interview with NPR, the actor, who stars alongside Colin Firth in Supernova, an end-of-life drama, addressed Kate's death once more, noting that there's "no question" that death "is a scary thing to watch."

"It's a sad thing for all of us," he said. "[It's] devastating."

Stanley wed Felicity Blunt, a literary agent and the older sister of actress Emily Blunt, in 2012. The couple share two kids, Emilia, 2, and Matteo, 6.