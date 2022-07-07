'Sprung' Trailer Reunites Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt for Amazon Freevee Series

Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt are back together on screen. This time, the two former Raising Hope stars have reunited for executive producer Greg Garcia’s newest series, Sprung. Set to debut on Amazon Freevee in August, the trailer gives audiences a preview of the COVID-inspired comedy about a group of formerly incarcerated people who come together to use their criminal expertise for good.

Sprung follows Jack (Dillahunt), a recently freed man who is determined to turn his life around after more than two decades behind bars. Unexpectedly released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jack has no place to live and ends up sheltering-in-place with former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), his mother Barb (Plimpton) and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria (Shakira Barrera).

While forced to live and navigate the pandemic together, they decide to right the wrongs of society exposed by COVID-19, leading to encounters with an opportunist named Melvin (James Earl), Wiggles (Clare Gillies) and Congresswoman Paula Tackleberry (Kate Walsh).

No strangers to unconventional family comedies, Plimpton and Dillahunt previously starred in Garcia’s Raising Hope, which ran for four seasons on Fox. Prior to Raising Hope, Garcia created and produced Yes, Dear, My Name Is Earl and The Guest Book.

Sprung premieres August 19 on Amazon Freevee.