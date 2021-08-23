'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Pits Tom Holland Against Bad Guys From the Other 'Spider-Man' Movies

Here's hoping the Peter Tingle still works in the multiverse. Because judging by the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Spidey is going to need all the sense he can get as he faces familiar foes from across the Sacred Timeline and those other Spider-Man movies.

Last we saw of Peter Parker in Far From Home, his secret identity was exposed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), among other not-so-great accusations.

And so in No Way Home, he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in search of a mystical fix. "When Mysterio revealed my identity, my entire life got screwed up," Peter says. "I was wondering if you could make it so that he never did?"

Luckily for him, the good Doctor has just the spell to make the world forget that Peter Peter is Spider-Man -- although that means M.J. (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) won't know either. Which will probably be a problem when Peter finds himself traversing time and space and coming face to face with Doc freaking Ock.

If you needed to see it to believe it, here it is: Alfred Molina is indeed reprising his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, from the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2. From that same trilogy, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin is expected to pop up, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro (from the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Former Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield are also rumored to appear in No Way Home, though neither appears in this trailer and the latter recently told ET he's "closed the book on" reprising his role as Spidey. "What people are talking about is a really cool idea," Garfield said. "I haven't received a phone call, but you know..."

Both Holland and Zendaya also shared the exciting trailer to their Instagram pages, with Holland exclaiming, "Spider-Man - No Way Home. You’ve waited long enough... I told you, you weren’t ready 😏" while Zendaya gleefully captioned her post, "It’s finally here!!!!! No Way Home official trailer!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.