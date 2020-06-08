Spa Treatments You Can Do at Home

Chances are you're spending a ton of time at home right now (unfortunately).

In addition to staying healthy and safe, it's important to keep busy when you're constantly stuck inside social distancing, whether that's decluttering the closet, working out in the living room, catching up on shows or, our personal favorite, pampering ourselves with at-home beauty treatments.

De-stress for way less than a typical spa visit by treating yourself to a face mask (or two) and finally taking that relaxing lavender bath.

Ahead, check out ET Style's go-to beauty treatment ideas and essentials.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.