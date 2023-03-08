'Southern Charm' Stars Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green Hooked Up After Reunion Taping

Two unexpected Southern Charm stars recently hooked up. A source tells ET Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green got together, despite the fact that they've previously dated each other's close friends. Page Six was first to report the news.

Kroll is best buds with Shep Rose, who dated Green for two years before their split last summer. Meanwhile, Green is good friends with Olivia Flowers, who previously dated Kroll.

"Taylor and Austen hooked up just days after taping the reunion," a source tells ET. "They're all just finding out about it now and it's sending shockwaves through the cast."

A second source tells ET that the situation "feels like a betrayal on a new level."

The hookup fallout is something fans will eventually be able to see for themselves, as season 9 is currently in production. At present, cameras are on the crew in Jamaica, where they’re filming a group trip following the hookup reveal.

Neither Kroll nor Green has addressed the situation. ET has reached out to Bravo for comment.