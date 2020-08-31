South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

We've learned there are two ways to save on apparel and accessories at South Moon Under's website. Yep: That's double savings for fans of the fashion retailer.

First, take an extra 50% off sale items on the site. No promo code is needed for this deal, as prices are already marked. Also, take advantage of ET Style's exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- enter promo code 15CBS at checkout to get 15% off full-price styles.

South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. According to the site, shoppers can also enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.

Below, shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.