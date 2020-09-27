Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Pics From Pregnancy: See Her Bare Baby Bump

Sophie Turner is reflecting on her pregnancy. The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos taken while she and her husband, Joe Jonas, were expecting their baby girl. The couple welcomed daughter Willa in late July.

Turner's baby bump is on full display in two of the pics, as she beats the heat in a bikini. One snap shows her hanging in the pool with her and Jonas' dog, and another shows the actress lounging on an outdoor couch. A third photo features Jonas' hand, as he sweetly holds his wife's pajama-clad belly.

The actress captioned all three pics, "🤰 💕 ☀️."

Turner and Jonas never spoke publicly about her pregnancy, but their rep did confirm Willa's birth in a statement to ET on July 27.

A source told ET soon after that Jonas and Turner's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

See more in the video below.