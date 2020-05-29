'Sonic the Hedgehog' Is Getting a Sequel

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming back for round two. Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have started development on a sequel to the video game adaptation, ET confirms.

The first film was released in February, based on the blockbuster video game and telling the story of Sonic, the world's speediest hedgehog, as he embraces life at his new home on Earth. Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his best friend, Tom (James Marsden), teamed up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.



The sequel will reteam director Jeff Fowler; writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller; producers Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara; and executive producers Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller.

Sonic the Hedgehog is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically. The film was delayed and its main character redesigned after backlash over its first trailer. It went on to become a commercial and critical hit. It has yet to open in multiple territories, including China and Japan.

The movie was released on home entertainment early due to COVID-19 and has already set Paramount's record for first-day digital sales.

