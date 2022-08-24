Sofia Vergara Dishes on 'Modern Family' Reunion at Sarah Hyland's 'Amazing' Wedding (Exclusive)

After a lengthy pandemic-related postponement, the couple finally made it down the aisle and exchanged vows in front of friends and family, including Hyland's Modern Family co-stars, over the weekend. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, Vergara and more were all in attendance to watch the couple tie the knot.

"We had a great time," Vergara tells ET's Denny Directo in an interview at the Tuesday night taping of America's Got Talent. "It was kind of like a Modern Family reunion because we haven't seen each other since the pandemic started and we finished the last episode of Modern Family. So it was great!"

Unsurprisingly, the fun-loving Vergara says it was "Me! Me! Me!" who turned up the most during the reception, adding that she was on the dance floor "all the time."

The 31-year-old Love Island USA host and the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got married on Saturday during an intimate ceremony. According to E!, the pair tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara, California.

On Monday, Hyland shared an official portrait from the milestone event. Posing in her first after-party dress, Hyland stood beside Adams, who looked dapper as ever in a black tuxedo, as the sun set on their wedding day.

"✨8.20.22✨," Hyland captioned the photo.