Sofia Vergara Defends Ellen DeGeneres After Past 'Ellen' Show Clips Resurface

Sofia Vergara is sticking up for Ellen DeGeneres. Video of the former Modern Family star's multiple appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show resurfaced earlier this month, in which the host points out Vergara's English. People quickly started criticizing DeGeneres on social media for seemingly making fun of the Colombian actress and her accent.

However on Friday, the America's Got Talent judge took to Twitter to defend DeGeneres.

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke," Vergara tweeted alongside a 2015 interview where the two talk about their CoverGirl commercial.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

In the shared clip, the pair joke about Vergara getting the hardest lines and having a hard time pronouncing the ingredients.

"I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me. So they give you priority and you read the script first and then you're the one that makes me say those words because there's no way..." Vergara quipped. "They make her look pretty and make me say the important information."

Vergara's tweet comes amid the workplace investigation at the Ellen show. On Monday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to ET that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have left the show, while the program's resident DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer after six years on Ellen. The news came after disturbing allegations about the show's workplace environment led to an investigation.

When people returned to work this week, DeGeneres once again apologized and poured her heart out to about 200 of the show's employees in a video chat.

ET also learned on Thursday that the daytime talk show implemented new perks for staff, including increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy. With these benefits, staffers will receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctor appointments and family matters.

An insider told ET that with the new benefits, as well as DeGeneres' address to staffers this week, morale has improved.

