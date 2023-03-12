Sofia Carson Is a Modern Princess at the Oscars in White Ballgown and 92-Carat Diamond Necklace

Sofia Carson -- or should we say her highness -- has made a grand arrival to the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The 29-year-old actress looked every bit like a royal princess as she stepped out on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night in a white off-the-shoulder ballgown by Giambattista Valli. The regal look was topped off by a head-turning Chopard necklace featuring more than 122 carats in emeralds and over 92 carats of diamonds.

Completing the elegant Oscars ensemble, Carson, who most recently starred in and executive produced the hit Netflix film Purple Hearts, wore her hair in a sleek modern beehive updo.

The star is no stranger to the Academy Awards after attending in 2017, 2018, and most recently in 2022, where she wore an asymmetrical black, full-skirted gown reminiscent of her style this year.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Now, she's set to perform at the star-studded event for the first time with her rendition of the Best Original Song nominee, "Applause," from Tell It Like a Woman alongside writer Diane Warren.

This marks Warren's 14th Oscar nomination and the most recent of six consecutive nods since 2017.

"This is my 14th time as a nominee and there will never be a better feeling in the world than when they say the nominations and my song is called," Warren wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. "To all my fellow nominees, 4 out of 5 of U will be disappointed today. I know the feeling, but just know this, there are only 5 of U out of hundreds. U have been chosen by your peers who are the best in the world at what they do so U have already won. The music branch is no different, they are the best of the best in film music on the planet. So I’d like to give a shout out to them today for making me a winner 14 times. Congrats to all the nominees. U are all winners!!! Give youeself [sic] some applause."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.