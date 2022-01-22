'SNL': Will Forte Tells Kristen Wiig to 'Get Out' After She Crashes His Hosting Debut

Will Forte made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend and got a little help from some famous faces. Help he strongly said he didn't want.

The former castmember came out onto the iconic stage and kicked things off with a long rant about how, out of all the actors he used to work with during his time on the show, he's one of the last ones to get the chance to host.

"I was in the cast 12 years ago with Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen. So it was really fun to see Kristen host. Yep. And Bill. And then Andy. Then Fred. Then Kristen again. Then Bill again. Then Jason."

"Seth Meyers! I mean, he's one of my best buds, right? But, come on. He wasn't really a sketch guy, he was just on Weekend Update. Does that even count as being on the show? But he hosted, right?" Forte continued. "John Mulaney was a writer when I was in the cast. And then he hosted four times. Four times! But hey, that's OK. I'm not bitter about it. I'm not. Saved the best for last, right?"

"After 12 long years, tonight it's finally my turn. My time to shine. Tonight is all about me," Forte declared, and Wiig came up from behind to surprise him. "Are you serious?! Kristen?"

"Will! I am so excited that you're hosting," Wiig shared.

"Not a good time," Forte said with a forced smile. "Well, it's good to see you. Bye-bye!"

"Oh, so I should go?" Wiig asked awkwardly. "I flew in for this."

"Oh, great, so you know where the airport is," Forte shot back, adding as she left, "I don't love that she got more applause then when I came out."

Will Forte's Monologue! pic.twitter.com/MChfkDCGY8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2022

Forte then almost got played off, awards show style, from his own monologue, and finally got interrupted by Lorne Michaels who shared some bad news.

"I'm so sorry, Will. There's been a mistake," Michaels said, as Willem Dafoe stepped out of the shadows behind him.

When Forte explained that he though Dafoe was supposed to be hosting next week (with musical guest Katy Perry), Lorne said incredulously, "You think I'd book someone named Will, then someone named Willem?"

Ultimately, Lorne jokingly explained that he'd texted Forte to come host the show by accident, as he texted "Willem" and the phone's autocorrect made the change.

After the monologue, Wiig rejoined Forte for several MacGruber sketches, and the pair were joined by their co-star from the MacGruber TV series, Ryan Phillippe.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.