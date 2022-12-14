'Sister Wives' Tell-All: Meri Finds Out Christine Was Against Kody Reconciling With Her (Exclusive)

Meri Brown was unaware that Kody Brown was considering a reconciliation. In an exclusive clip from Sister Wives' upcoming one-on-one special, the exes discuss the downfall of their relationship.

Meri and Kody married in 1990 and had a strong relationship until her 2015 catfishing scandal. After the controversy, Kody said that he would never feel "safe" being intimate with Meri again, while she was determined to stick around and see "if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship." Kody, however, left Meri with little hope that they would ever rekindle their romance.

"It wasn't what it was," Kody says in ET's exclusive clip of his relationship with Meri. Despite that, Kody says he was "no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her."

"I was willing to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore," Kody reveals, before sharing that he discussed as much with his three other wives, Christine, Janelle and Robyn.

"My other three best friends, I expressed that to them. [I said], 'Meri and I can work it out, maybe,'" he recalls. "I'm going like that with these three women and it just rattles Christine."

In Meri's one-on-one chat, she's surprised to learn the "interesting" fact that a reconciliation may have been possible.

"We went out on a picnic and he was saying, 'No, you're supposed to have been courting me.' I said, 'Kody, I've been waiting for you.' He's like, 'I'm not coming,'" she recalls. "After I turned off my camera, I put my arms around him, up around his neck, and I said, 'What would you do if I just kissed you right now?' He was physically a board and he was backing up. He's like, 'I can't do that.'"

Hearing that her marriage could have been saved did make Meri "feel good," but Kody's openness to getting back together "didn't last through the evening," she says. If he still feels that possibility, Meri notes that she "would be open" to reconnecting.

As for the revelation that Christine had a problem with Meri and Kody's potential reconciliation, Meri says, "I don't know what you're talking about."

"She balked at a reconciliation with me and Kody?" Meri questions. "I never knew about that moment with him and I never knew about the moment with Christine."

Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC. Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.