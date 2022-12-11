'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle Brown Announce Separation After Almost 30 Years of Marriage

It's official. After years of tension culminating in the former spouses butting heads on season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody and Janelle Brown have officially announced that they are separated. In the trailer for the upcoming TLC One-on-One special hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, Kody and his second wife, Janelle, both confirm that they are separated.

"I think if we both really sat down we'd look at each other and say, 'Really?' We've been separated for several months," Janelle tells the surprised Sukanya.

She then separately questions Kody, who replies, "Yes, we are separated."

Kody goes on to share that he feels Janelle is enjoying her time away from him.

"Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me," he adds.

"For Janelle, I think she's frustrated and she's so hurt and I think that man that she was married to, she realizes that he's totally different, but she's different too," Christine explains.

Tensions between Janelle and Kody have reached an all time high on this past season of Sister Wives. In Sunday's finale, Kody declared that there was a "civil war" within the family, accusing Janelle of betraying him and never siding with him on issues.

Janelle called Kody out for forcing her to choose between their children and him as Kody remains estranged from several of his kids following fallout over his strict COVID protocols.

Kody is legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and remains spiritually married to his first wife, Meri Brown, despite their complicated relationship. Christine left him in 2021, ending their spiritual marriage. The fallout from the split has been covered on this season of Sister Wives as Janelle has lent Christine her support.

Sister WivesOne-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.