'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Talks 'Truly Heartbreaking' Moment on the Show

Meri Brown struggled in Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The 51-year-old first wife of Kody Brown lost her mother, Bonnie, tragically and suddenly.

And though the incident happened back in March 2021, it was still painful for Meri to relive her mother's death.

"This week's episode documented the day my sweet mom passed away last year," Meri wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. "I didn't watch the episode this week, but I've seen it, I've talked about it, I've relived it, and I remember that day very clearly and in great detail."

In the episode, viewers saw Meri in her car, rushing to the hospital five hours away after it was revealed that her mother had been suffering from a prolonged heart attack for two days. Sadly, Meri didn't make it in time to see her mother alive and received the call that Bonnie had died while she was still an hour away.

"Being alone in my car and on the way to her, praying I would get there before it was too late, was hard enough as it was, but then to get the call that she had passed was truly heartbreaking," Meri recalled on Instagram.

She went on to thank her fans for their support as the painful episode aired, writing, "So many of you have reached out and sent messages, and I thank you for that. Thank you for all your words of kindness and support."

She called her mother "a one of a kind human," and discussed Bonnie's love of meeting new people and hosting them at her B&B in Utah.

"I only hope to carry that spirit with me as I continue with future plans for the b&b, making everyone who enters feel welcome, loved, special, and worthy, just like my mom would have done," Meri wrote.

In Sunday's episode, Meri was understandably emotional following her mother's death.

"I don't even know how to do this," Meri cried in the episode. "This is just so unexpected and so quick. This is not supposed to happen this way."

Meri's husband, Kody Brown, also reflected on his mother-in-law, saying, "Bonnie was my first mother-in-law. I think I fell in love with her first, you know? She's just the sweetest lady."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.