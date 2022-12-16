'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News

Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation.

"A couple of months ago I added Pilates into my workout mix and I've been so pleased with how it compliments my other workouts," Janelle captioned a pic of a Pilates studio. "I think I'm addicted to how good I feel after class."

Janelle Brown/Instagram Stories

The mother of six has made it clear that her health is a priority in the New Year. Hours after the news of her separation was announced, Janelle took to Instagram, writing, "I'm ready for you 2023! This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and I'm okay with that. It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let's do this!"

Janelle and Kody announced their separation in the trailer for the upcoming Sister WivesOne-on-One special.

"I think if we both really sat down we'd look at each other and say, 'Really?' We've been separated for several months," Janelle tells host Sukanya Krishnan in the trailer.

Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.