'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gives Passionate Poem Reading Amid Janelle Separation News

Christine Brown delivered a passionate message amid the news that her former sister wife and friend, Janelle Brown, has separated from her ex, Kody. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday to recite the poem "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley.

"Thought a little bit of Invictus might be a great idea! #invictus #poetry #iamthecaptainofmysoul #youhaveapurpose," Christine captioned the clip, which features her wearing a yellow sweatshirt as she gives an expressive reading of the poem, which concludes, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."

The reading came shortly after the news broke that Janelle is officially separated from Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage. Christine announced in late 2021 that she and Kody were divorced after 25 years of marriage and their split has played out on the most recent season of the TLC reality series.

Janelle has lent Christine her support amid the split, which was a point of contention between her and Kody. The two spend a lot of time together, vacationing and enjoying the holidays with their kids.

"Making Christine's rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids," she captioned a photo of the rolls on her Instagram Stories.

ET spoke with Christine in October about her new life in Utah and her future on the TLC series after leaving Kody.

"I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she told ET at the time. "It's what our family's been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show."

She added that most of what she'll be filming for the next season will involve Janelle.

"So as far as Sister Wives goes, I'll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly," Christine said.

Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.