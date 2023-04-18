'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Feels 'Blessed' to Get a Second Chance at Love: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'

Christine Brown is reflecting on finding love again, following the news of her engagement to David Woolley.

In a touching Instagram post shared over the weekend, the 50-year-old Sister Wives star celebrated getting another shot at love.

"We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine," she wrote next to a series of pictures of her flashing her ring.

"To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!! I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS. Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding. @david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with my by my side. #weddingseason #gettinghitched #imgettingmarried #blessedlife ##letsfindmyperfectdress #sayyes #secondchances," she wrote.

Last week, Christine shared that she and Woolley got engaged after four months of dating. The reality TV star posted the news with a sweet photo of her guy

"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she gushed.

In an interview with People, Christine revealed that David popped the question earlier this month in Utah.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told the outlet. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day this year. According to David's Facebook page, they have been dating since December.

Christine was previously spiritually married to Kody Brown for 25 years before ending their relationship in 2021. The pair share six children. David has eight children with his late wife, Margaret Woolley, who died in 2012 and who he married in 1990.