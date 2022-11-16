'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'

Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home.

"I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited! #sisterwives #filming #newbeginnings," Christine captioned an Instagram selfie on Tuesday.

Christine's post was liked by her and Kody's daughters, Mykelti Padron and Gwendlyn Brown, as well as her sister wife, Janelle Brown.

ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke with Christine to discuss her future on the family's reality series now that she and Kody are no longer together.

"I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she told ET last month. "It's what our family's been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show."

Christine still spends lots of time with Janelle, Kody's second wife, and told ET she still considers Janelle to be her "sister wife."

"So as far as Sister Wives goes, I'll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly," Christine explained, adding of a potential spin-off, "As far as a spin-off, dude, I'm totally open, no idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that'd be just fun as heck."

Though Christine is all about this next chapter in her life, her messy split from Kody and subsequent move to Utah with their daughter, Truely, are still playing out on the current season of Sister Wives.

Christine publicly announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of a spiritual marriage.

For more on the unfolding drama, watch the clip below.