'Sister Wives': Robyn Admits She Does Not Have a Connection With Kody's Other Wives (Exclusive)

Sister Wives star Robyn is getting emotional over feeling isolated from her husband, Kody Brown's, three other wives. In this exclusive clip from the continuation of the Sister Wives' three-part special airing on Sunday on TLC, Robyn can't hold back the tears as she discusses her shaky relationship with Kody's other wives -- Meri, Janelle and Christine.

In the clip, Kody says that there's "a pecking order" between the wives and it goes by who's been married the longest to him. Kody and Meri got married in 1990, and legally separated in 2014. Janelle became Kody's second wife in 1993, with Christine joining the family in 1994. Robyn became his fourth wife in 2010. In November, Kody and Christine announced their separation.

"Meri was really hard on Janelle, and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine, and then Jenelle, Meri and Christine were hard on Robyn," he says. "And Robyn's going, 'Well, I didn't do this to you. I didn't do this, why are you this way?' And frankly, other than Meri, I'm not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend."

Robyn says she reached out to Janelle personally about fixing their relationship and Janelle told her she'd "have to think about that." Janelle doesn't deny it.

"There is some history there in the past," Janelle says. "My desire is there, but I'm kind of like, 'Ugh, do I want to do this again?', you know what I mean? I feel like in this particular conversation, I was kind of being put on the spot, and I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't know.'"

Later, Robyn breaks down in tears and says she's angry when told she's the only one of Kody's wives who still has a fully functioning relationship with him.

"I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out," she says.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.