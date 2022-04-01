Sinqua Walls to Take on Wesley Snipes' Iconic Role in 'White Men Can't Jump' Remake

Sinqua Walls better brush up on his dribbling! Deadline broke the news that the Nanny actor has joined 20th Century's remake of the classic '90s film, White Men Can't Jump.

The new film will give audiences a new take on Ron Shelton's 1992 sports comedy, starring Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez. The original followed Black and white basketball hustlers as they joined forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament.

The Teen Wolf actor will take on Snipes' iconic role as Sidney Deane, and joins Jack Harlow, who will step into the role originated by Harrelson, Billy Hoyle.

Walls took to Instagram to celebrate his new role, writing, "It’s Time To get To work! 💥✨🎉 🏀"

"They Never said it was Easy!! They Just said it would be worth it," he added. "Beyond..Beyond..Excited!! To go on this journey w/some amazingly talented Artist, & Honor some GREATS that came before me!! 💪🏿 #Legacy #Gratitude Boom 💥 🙏🏿✨"

Snipes, Harrelson and Perez reunited during the 94th Academy Awards, taking the stage to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their film.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much! It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump," Perez said, overwhelmed with emotion.

"You mean 30 years since I proved they could," Harrelson quipped.

"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," Snipes shot back.

"I'm not slow. In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I am in the zone," Harrelson suggested.

"More like zoned out. Like really high," Perez added, to Harrelson's begrudging agreement. "It looks like I'm the only silver one up here. Some things haven't changed in 30 years!"

Rosie Perez: "It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since 'White Men Can't Jump.'"



Woody Harrelson: "You mean 30 years since I proved they could."https://t.co/E3rcohFylv#oscars pic.twitter.com/FoN8ci4iII — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

When ET spoke with Harlow on the 2022 GRAMMYs red carpet, the rapper played it cool when asked about his involvement in the remake, noting that "legally" he wasn't allowed to say anything about the film. But he did share that he was getting ready for the role.

"I've been working these quads and these calves," he promised.