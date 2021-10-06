'Single All the Way': See Michael Urie, Jennifer Coolidge in Netflix’s First Gay Holiday Rom-Com

The yuletide season is about to get a little bit gayer thanks to Netflix’s first gay Christmas rom-com, Single All the Way, which is set to debut in December. Along with announcing its full slate of 2021 holiday-themed films, the streamer shared the first images of the cast, including Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge.

Written by Chad Hodge and directed by Michael Mayer, Single All the Way follows Peter (Urie) as he plans to return home for the holidays. Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about being single, he invites best friend Nick (Chambers) to join him and pretend they’re in a relationship. But Peter’s plan goes awry when his mother (Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with a handsome trainer named James (Luke Macfarlane).

“Chad Hodge has written a laugh-out-loud-funny and lump-in-throat-sweet movie that Michael Mayer will effortlessly lift off the page,” Urie said when the movie was first announced. “My mom is Kathy Najimy, my dad is Barry Bostwick and my aunt is Jennifer Coolidge -- if that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don’t know what is.”

At the time, Hodge revealed that he made a list of all the things he wanted to see in a holiday film like this. “The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to the often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge,” he said.

And thanks to the new images, it looks like we’re getting just that!

Single All the Way premieres Thursday, Dec. 2 on Netflix.