Simu Liu, Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Be Honored at 2021 Unforgettable Awards Gala (Exclusive)

Simu Liu, Sandra Oh and Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan lead the honorees for the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala, the largest awards show in the U.S. recognizing Asian Pacific Islander talent and tastemakers who represent the community through their work and causes.

After not holding an in-person ceremony last year due to the pandemic, this year's gala will be held on Dec. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Good Trouble actress Sherry Cola will emcee the event.

Liu, star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and newly minted Saturday Night Live host, will receive the Breakout in Film Award, which recognizes a rising talent who has impacted audiences worldwide. He also starred in the award-winning Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience.

Shang-Chi will be honored with the Vanguard Award, which celebrates a seminal work of film or TV that reshapes the entertainment landscape. Liu's Shang-Chi director, Destin Daniel Cretton, will receive the Director award.

Oh will be recognized with the Actor in TV award for her work on Netflix's The Chair and BBC America's Killing Eve, while Ramakrishnan will be honored with the Breakout in TV award for her breakthrough role as Devi on Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever. Justin Chon will be recognized with the Actor in Film award for the indie Blue Bayou.

Other confirmed winners include Jason Y. Lee (Digital Influencer), Jimmy O. Yang (Comedy), Adele Lim (Writer) and Shohei Ohtani (Pechanga Athlete on Another Level). The 88rising collective and its founder, Sean Miyashiro, will be honored with the Changemaker Award.

“Asian American leaders have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture, and the Unforgettable Awards place a special emphasis on these remarkable individuals,” said James Ryu, publisher at Character Media and founder of the Unforgettable Gala, in a statement. “Their efforts and dedication have significantly impacted the API community and beyond. On this night, we will come together to honor them in anticipation of a future of authentic representation and acceptance for all.”

This year’s gala theme is “Rise,” which serves as a rallying cry for the Asian Pacific Islander community that has faced unprecedented difficulties in the past two years since the start of the pandemic.

Additional attendees and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

