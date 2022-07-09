Simu Liu Balls out With Jeremy Lin, Gets Coached by Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins

Simu Liu can do it all. He can play action hero, a version of Ken in the new Barbie film, and hold his own on the basketball court among NBA royalty!

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star threw on his basketball gear for the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association's Celebrity Classic at the University of Toronto's Goldring Centre in Canada and co-hosted the event with none other than former NBA star Jeremy Lin.

The event brought together more than 20 celebrities, athletes and personalities and hordes of fans there to help raise funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA's new community center. One of the coolest invitees also turned out to be Dominique Wilkins, the Hall of Famer and nine-time NBA All-Star whose slam dunks were so ferocious in his day he was, rightfully so, nicknamed "The Human Highlight Film."

Lin, of course, also etched his name in NBA lore, particularly among the New York Knicks fan base during the so-called "Linsanity" era when he helped turnaround the struggling franchise during the 2011 season.

Liu also took part in the slam dunk contest. No, he didn't actually grab a ball and give it his best Wilkins impression. But he did help a fellow contestant with his dunk attempt.

The actor took to his Instagram Story and shared a short video of him standing under the basket and holding the ball over his head, while the contestant runs from behind, jumps, grabs the ball and dunks the ball.

No word if assisting in the slam dunk contest was as painful as waxing his entire hair off for his Barbie role.