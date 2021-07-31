Simone Biles No Longer Competing in Uneven Bars and Vault Finals at 2021 Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from two more events at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old gymnast will no longer be competing in the vault and uneven bars for the individual finals at Sunday’s 2021 Olympics.

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."

Taking Biles' place is MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in the vault during qualifications. She will compete in the vault finals with Jade Carey. Sunisa Lee, who took home the gold in the all-around event Thursday, will be the only American to compete in the bars final.

"We remain in awe of Simon, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances," the statement concludes.

This latest news comes after Biles withdrew from both the team and individual all-around competitions. The decisions came after she expressed that she no longer trusted herself and needed time to focus on her mental health.

On Thursday in an Instagram Q&A, she revealed that her "twisties" started affecting her performance. Biles noted that she was not experiencing the twisties, a mental block where gymnasts lose track of their position midair, before she left the U.S. for the Olympic Games. The problem instead began the morning after the preliminary competition.

Biles previously took home five medals during the 2016 Olympics, including four golds. She was one of the leading athletes going into the 2021 games and favorite to win the all-around title, vault, floor and beam.

On Friday, Biles shared a couple photos with her teammates on her social media, captioning the post, "forever thankful to have such an amazing support system by my side."

The floor final will take place on Monday, with the beam final scheduled for Tuesday.