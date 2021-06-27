Silk Sonic Brings the House Down at 2021 BET Awards With 'Leave the Door Open' Performance and Special Encore

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought the silky smooth sounds of Silk Sonic to the 2021 BET Awards. The pair took the stage to perform their song "Leave the Door Open" -- and left the audience at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and fans at home totally impressed.

Mars and Paak's '70s-inspired song translated into their ensembles and performance, which featured flawless vocals and just enough funk. It's no surprise the two won Best Group earlier in the show.

After their performance of "Leave the Door Open," .Paak asked the crowd if they'd like to hear a new song.

"Do you all want to hear a new song off the album?" he asked, as he and Mars started singing the brand new track. "We are going to bring it back! We are going to do this again and again and again."

"Thank you @betawards !!! ✨," Mars wrote on Instagram after their big win.

While speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of Sunday's show, host Taraji P. Henson teased the surprises in store -- and gushed about how "amazing" it was to see the talent that had gathered to celebrate Black excellence.

"It makes me feel amazing. I'm just so proud. BET is where we own our artistry. No one gets to critique it -- well, you know Black Twitter will critique it -- but you know what I mean. It's ours... we celebrate each other, we uplift each other in an industry that doesn't do that for us so many times," she shared. "So I'm glad we just have each other. You know what we always say, "We all we got, but guess what, we all we need.'"

