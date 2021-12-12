'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausberg Reveals She Had a Stillbirth

Siesta Keystar Madisson Hausberg shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday, telling fans that she suffered a stillbirth last week, losing her first child with husband Ish Soto.

Hausberg posted a photo of a memory box for her late son, whom the couple named Elliot Angel Soto, featuring photos, a baby hat, and a heart-shaped pillow.

"12/12/21 💔 Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks," she shared in the caption. "Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box. It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child. Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot ❤️👼."

Soto shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing, "On 12/12/21 Madisson and I lost our son Elliot Angel Soto. This was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days. I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion."

Hausberg, 27, and Soto, 46, a former Siesta Key producer, tied the knot in October, after announcing their engagement during a virtual reunion for the MTV reality show in August 2020.

They announced they were expecting their first child in August with a series of adorable photos. Soto gushed at the time that the couple was "so excited" to welcome their first child and that Hausberg was "going to be the best mom!!!"

See more on the couple in the video below.