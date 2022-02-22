'Siesta Key' Sneak Peek: Juliette and Sam's Fairy-Tale Romance Is Starting to Crack

Love is fizzling for Juliette and Sam in the new trailer for Siesta Key's season 4 continuation. In the preview, happy moments from the pair’s relationship play as tweets that speculated about who cheated on who and their status flash across the screen.

Right as the trailer starts, the tweets disappear, and the drama really begins. “I’m here trying to make this work,” Sam says, before Juliette fires back, “Just shut up for, like, five seconds.”

For the remainder of the trailer, the season’s drama unfolds as additional cast members -- Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Madisson Hausburg, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomes and Amanda Miller -- all try to wrap their head around everything that is going on.

“This summer in the Key is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close... and who you’ve outgrown,” a synopsis about the series reveals. “The new slate of scorching episodes spotlights Juliette, Kelsey, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Garrett, and Brandon along with a few fresh faces, as they face unexpected challenges and surprises.”

MTV

In addition to the romance drama, the new episodes will see Chloe continuing her journey of enlightenment with a new man by her side; Madisson’s new life in Los Angeles, while she tries to plan the perfect wedding in Siesta Key; Garrett dealing with the backlash about his relationship with Kenna; and Brandon stepping up to the plate with fatherhood.

Siesta Key premieres on Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. on MTV.