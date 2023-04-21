Shemar Moore Looks Just Like Daughter Frankie in Sweet Birthday Tribute Post

Shemar Moore celebrated his first birthday as a father this week! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, posted a birthday tribute of Moore holding their daughter, Frankie, to Instagram on Thursday.

"Another year celebrating you, another year loving you, laughing with you, s**t talking you, driving you bat s**t crazy, and now parenting with you…. 2 down, 47 more to go ❤️ I guess I'm stuck with you…." she wrote beneath a carousel that included the photo of him with Frankie.

"Happy Birthday, stud," Dizon, 39, finished. "Life-ing with you has been my favorite."

Moore, now 53, recently shared a side-by-side of himself and Frankie, whom the couple welcomed in January, with their mouths open, showing off their similarities. "Frankie and Daddy TWINNING," the actor wrote on Instagram.

He also included a photo of little Frankie wearing an oversized straw hat. "Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag," the caption continued.

Moore first announced he and Dizon were expecting in January, while appearing as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," he said, adding that he was "so excited" for fatherhood.

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up," he continued. "My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."