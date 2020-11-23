Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Open the 2020 American Music Awards With Show-Stopping Duet

The 2020 American Music Awards kicked off with a bang! After the show teased a "world premiere performance" that would "give fans the unexpected," it delivered with an epic opening featuring Shawn Mendes and his latest collaborator and fellow Canadian, Justin Bieber!

The awards show kicked off with Bieber performing his song, "Lonely," while dressed in a blue plaid shirt and orange beanie. The 2020 track is a collaboration with Benny Blanco.

Next, Bieber launched into a livelier performance of his song, "Holy," which features Chance the Rapper. The 26-year-old musician was accompanied by a group of backup dancers wearing masks as the group performed under neon purple crosses.

Next, Mendes, 22, took to the stage, strumming his guitar while singing the opening verse of "Monster," his new collaboration with Bieber, which dropped on Friday.

Fans cheered as Bieber then took the spotlight for his verse, singing, "I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal, I had big dreams of doing shows and making memories."

The two heartthrobs performed amid flashing lights and while surrounded by trees.

In 2019, Mendes lit up the AMAs stage with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, with a steamy performance of their song, "Señorita."

He also performed solo in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

